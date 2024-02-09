Previous
Pop Up Performance by aydyn
Parliament of Owls singer Wade Barras performs at a pop-up show at a local business, McGuire's Donuts, in Pembroke Ontario, on Feb 9, 2024.

https://parliamentofowls.bandzoogle.com/home
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Aydyn

ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
