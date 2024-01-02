Dark River by b010lab
1 / 365

Dark River

Lasted about 20 min out in the cold. Everything looked dead. I need to learn how to adapt and make the dead an alive photo.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Brie

@b010lab
