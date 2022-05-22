Previous
duck cloud by babyk80
29 / 365

duck cloud

took this photo when i seen this cloud that reminded me of a rubber duckie in the tub.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Baby_K80

@babyk80
Photo Details

