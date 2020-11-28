Previous
Day 28 - Afternoon walk by backspin71
28 / 365

Day 28 - Afternoon walk

Took on a nice afternoon dog walk on a perfect late autumn day. The sun was in a lovely light through the clouds.
28th November 2020 28th Nov 20

Mark Lawrence

@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
