From up above
Writtle church is mentioned in the doomsday book. This tower was rebuilt in 1802 and is great to photograph from all angles.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Mark Lawrence
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
Tags
church
architecture
drone
