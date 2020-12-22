Previous
Next
Christmas Tree by backspin71
47 / 365

Christmas Tree

This tree is on the village green, took some from all angles but like this closer up view.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Mark Lawrence

ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise