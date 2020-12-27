Previous
It's the moon ! by backspin71
51 / 365

It's the moon !

Nice afternoon walk and the moon decided to say hello. Nearly a full moon as well.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Mark Lawrence

ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
13% complete

