Sunrise
Leaving house this morning and through the gap in the houses was a beautiful sunrise.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Mark Lawrence
ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The 365 Project
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
30th December 2020 8:48am
sky
sunrise
silhouette
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and early morning colours.. Nice silhouettes, too.
December 30th, 2020
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful sunrise. Great shot.
December 30th, 2020
