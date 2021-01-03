Sign up
Busters River Walk
Nice afternoon today, sun was out and not that cold. I bet it was when he fell in and was swept downstream a bit ! Luckily he's a good swimmer and managed to get back out.
3rd January 2021
Mark Lawrence
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
Tags
dog
,
outside
,
water
,
river
,
countryside
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 3rd, 2021
