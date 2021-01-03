Previous
Busters River Walk by backspin71
56 / 365

Busters River Walk

Nice afternoon today, sun was out and not that cold. I bet it was when he fell in and was swept downstream a bit ! Luckily he's a good swimmer and managed to get back out.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Mark Lawrence

ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 3rd, 2021  
