Walnut Tree

This is a black walnut tree planted 140 years ago by the owners of Hylands Park. It was fashionable to plant trees from all over the world, just to show how rich you were. This tree comes from America, where it is used to make furniture and the walnuts are harvested for cookies and ice cream.

Some say that they are haunted by witches and if you come to close and are touched by the shadow of the tree you may be struck by illness and headaches..... well I never :o)