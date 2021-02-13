Previous
Frozen Splash by backspin71
Frozen Splash

Never seen this before in UK. It's on a busy road and the cars constantly splashing the tree have created this spectacle. Kids loved it.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Mark Lawrence

ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
Boxplayer ace
Rather special.
February 27th, 2021  
