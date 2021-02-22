Previous
Next
Blue Tide by backspin71
70 / 365

Blue Tide

Tide was going out and you get these shorelines pop up. Nice to get out ! Lots of people kite surfing on a sunny feb day. Amazing 7 days ago it was snowing !
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Mark Lawrence

ace
@backspin71
Always loved taking photos but never dived deeper into learning more about capturing the moment. Looking forward to 365 and seeing where it ends up.
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Crazy weather! And a super cool image, love the sands pointing to the horizon and the lone boarder. Awesome!
February 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise