Two Thugs in Cow Suits

Today I participated in my 3rd Christmas Bird Count. While exploring one of the locations, these two bulls decided they didn't like us in their territory and started to head in our direction. Deciding that we would most likely loose a fight with these two, we moved our birding exploration to the other side of a cattle guard, and Larry and Moe here moved as close as they could get to us and glared in our direction for a good five minutes, obviously annoyed.