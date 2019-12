The Reason I Drink

Continuing my "Fun with Wine" series, my staff gave me this custom bottle of wine as part of my Boss's Day present (then know me well!). I think the label is so fun that I wanted to take a photo of if with the Christmas tree lights in the background. I dimmed all the lights in the house and my daughter shined a cheap flashlight beam on the label to help bring it out. I was surprised and pleased with the coloring.