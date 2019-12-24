Previous
Christmas Eve in Texas by backyardbirdnerd
62 / 365

Christmas Eve in Texas

It is an absolutely stunning day in Texas today and adventure was just screaming my name. So, I packed up the gang and we headed to the beach to see what we could find. This is probably my favorite shot of the day. Merry Christmas everyone!
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
