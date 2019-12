A Bug's Life

I was wandering around my yard in search of something to photograph with my macro lens when I spotted this little guy on a poinsettia. The fun of shooting macro is that sometimes the subjects are so small that I don't know what I have until you bring it on to my computer. This guy was about an 1/8" of an inch long and when I had a chance to really look at him I was really shocked by how big his eyes are. Nature is amazing!