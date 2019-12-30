Previous
Next
A Quartette of Roseate Spoonbills by backyardbirdnerd
68 / 365

A Quartette of Roseate Spoonbills

Also known as "Texas Flamingos"
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
What an odd but striking bird. Love that pink!!
December 30th, 2019  
amyK ace
Lovely capture; posing so nicely
December 30th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise