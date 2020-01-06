Sign up
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Moon
My daughter dragged out her telescope last night, so of course I had to "drag" out my camera.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
1
1
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
5th January 2020 8:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junko Y
ace
Nicely captured! I love the contrast, the details, and your composition. Did you use only your camera lens or were you able to use her telescope with your camera? (when I did that the photo was of lesser quality but incredible zoom)
January 6th, 2020
