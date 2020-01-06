Previous
Moon by backyardbirdnerd
75 / 365

Moon

My daughter dragged out her telescope last night, so of course I had to "drag" out my camera.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Junko Y ace
Nicely captured! I love the contrast, the details, and your composition. Did you use only your camera lens or were you able to use her telescope with your camera? (when I did that the photo was of lesser quality but incredible zoom)
January 6th, 2020  
