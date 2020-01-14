Previous
Ruby Crowned Kinglet by backyardbirdnerd
Ruby Crowned Kinglet

Running around like a chicken with my head cut off today, so here's one from the files that seemed fitting. This is a Ruby Crowned Kinglet and when they get riled up, the top of their head explodes
Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
