Ruby Crowned Kinglet
Running around like a chicken with my head cut off today, so here's one from the files that seemed fitting. This is a Ruby Crowned Kinglet and when they get riled up, the top of their head explodes
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th December 2018 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
