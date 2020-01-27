Previous
Three Cows of the Apocolypse by backyardbirdnerd
96 / 365

Three Cows of the Apocolypse

No idea why this title came to my mind when I saw these three staring me down... but, when inspiration hits, sometimes ya just gotta go with it.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
