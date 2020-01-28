Previous
Reflections by backyardbirdnerd
97 / 365

Reflections

Today I'm reflecting on the fact that it's only Tuesday and rather than going to work, I'd rather be going shooting! Field Sparrow at our farm in South Texas.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
