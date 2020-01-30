Previous
Nuts by backyardbirdnerd
99 / 365

Nuts

I was looking at a photo of a squirrel taken in the UK. It looked so amazing and unique and I wondered if people stop seeing them after a while because maybe they're common (or maybe they're not... I'm not sure). Regardless, it got me to thinking about the "common" squirrel we have in my neck of the woods. This is a Fox Squirrel and a regular visitor to neighborhoods, parks, and anyplace else there's trees in South Texas. Common for me, maybe, but perhaps a joyful discovery to someone on the other side of the world.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
27% complete

Photo Details

Lee ace
Poser! Good shot.
January 30th, 2020  
