Great Blue Heron by backyardbirdnerd
100 / 365

Great Blue Heron

I took an impromptu trip to the Gulf Coast yesterday and before heading home I couldn't pass up a chance to hit one of the local birding centers. Lots of activity including this Great Blue Heron looking for breakfast.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
