100 / 365
Great Blue Heron
I took an impromptu trip to the Gulf Coast yesterday and before heading home I couldn't pass up a chance to hit one of the local birding centers. Lots of activity including this Great Blue Heron looking for breakfast.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st February 2020 10:21am
