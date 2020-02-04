Previous
Sand Sculptures in Black and White by backyardbirdnerd
103 / 365

Sand Sculptures in Black and White

A busy day at the office so no time for fun things like photography. Here's one from the files.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

