Blue Jay by backyardbirdnerd
114 / 365

Blue Jay

It's a beautiful day today in South Texas so I decided to sit in my backyard to see who was out and about. My neighborhood Blue Jays decided to visit and enjoyed some peanuts.
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
