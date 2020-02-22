Previous
Great Horned Owl by backyardbirdnerd
Great Horned Owl

Always a thrill to see these magnificent birds.
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
GaryW
Wow! Stunning! fav
February 23rd, 2020  
