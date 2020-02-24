Previous
A Sea of Signs by backyardbirdnerd
123 / 365

A Sea of Signs

I could pontificate over this mess of signage, but instead I'll just say, "Do you duty and get out there and vote!"
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
