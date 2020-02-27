Previous
Flowers by backyardbirdnerd
126 / 365

Flowers

An interesting plant in my backyard. No idea what it's called but I use it regularly as a backdrop when I'm photographing my backyard birds.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
