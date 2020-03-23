Previous
5Church by backyardbirdnerd
150 / 365

5Church

One of the places we visited during our Charleston trip was 5Church which is probably one of the coolest bars I've ever been in. More pics to follow I'm sure. This one is looking straight up at the ceiling (taken before cocktails)
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
