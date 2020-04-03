Sign up
161 / 365
Broad Winged Hawk
Some bird photography from my car. Broad Winged Hawk passing through town on his way north.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
1
0
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
161
photos
33
followers
21
following
44% complete
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st April 2020 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Caroline
ace
Wonderful detail. Love the pose. I looked back at some of your other photos and I like a number of them. Following
April 3rd, 2020
