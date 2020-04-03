Previous
Broad Winged Hawk by backyardbirdnerd
Broad Winged Hawk

Some bird photography from my car. Broad Winged Hawk passing through town on his way north.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Caroline ace
Wonderful detail. Love the pose. I looked back at some of your other photos and I like a number of them. Following
April 3rd, 2020  
