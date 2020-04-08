Sign up
Prothonotary Warbler
Well, hello, Spring Migration! Prothonotary Warbler in South Texas and one of my favorite migrants!
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th April 2020 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mallory
ace
Wow, what a fabulous shot. Incredible colors and details.
April 9th, 2020
