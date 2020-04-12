Previous
I Don't Like Spiders or Snakes... by backyardbirdnerd
I Don't Like Spiders or Snakes...

I really don't like snakes. At all. That being said, they do have a certain beauty. I think this is a Cottonmouth but not completely sure so feel free to correct. ALSO, I was not anywhere near this guy as I was shooting with a very long lens.
Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Mallory ace
This is a fantastic shot! Creepy but fantastic. lol...
April 12th, 2020  
Kate ace
Great shot. Love the perspective...and I don't like snakes either.
April 12th, 2020  
