Angry Bird by backyardbirdnerd
171 / 365

Angry Bird

During breeding season, these cute little Blue Gray Gnatcatchers get a distinctive unibrow which makes them look like they should be a cartoon character.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
GaryW
Ha! It does look like Angry Bird!
April 14th, 2020  
