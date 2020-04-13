Sign up
Angry Bird
During breeding season, these cute little Blue Gray Gnatcatchers get a distinctive unibrow which makes them look like they should be a cartoon character.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
2
1
365
NIKON D500
13th April 2020 10:31am
GaryW
Ha! It does look like Angry Bird!
April 14th, 2020
