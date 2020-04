The Pineapple Fountain

The Pineapple Fountain is a focal point of the Charleston, South Carolina Waterfront Park, which people have been enjoying since it opened in 1990 – the spring after Hurricane Hugo. Pineapple motifs are common in Charleston and represent hospitality. The Pineapple Fountain was designed by Stu Dawson, Jay Faber, Varoujan Hagopian, and Mark Dawson, all of the design firm Sasaki.