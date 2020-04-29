Previous
Red Eyed Vireo by backyardbirdnerd
187 / 365

Red Eyed Vireo

Spring Migration prettiness!
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Santina
great shot, very beautiful little bird
April 30th, 2020  
