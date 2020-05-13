Previous
Common Grackle by backyardbirdnerd
Common Grackle

I'm always surprised by the amazing coloring on these birds.
Cheryl Johnson

Milanie ace
It's a shame we dismiss them so easily - you caught his shiny colors very well.
May 14th, 2020  
