Common Grackle
I'm always surprised by the amazing coloring on these birds.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th May 2020 12:26pm
Milanie
ace
It's a shame we dismiss them so easily - you caught his shiny colors very well.
May 14th, 2020
