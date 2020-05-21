Previous
Next
My Day So Far... by backyardbirdnerd
207 / 365

My Day So Far...

Arrived at the beach house and broke the key off in the lock trying to open the door. The good news is that we had some cold beer to enjoy as we waited for the locksmith. It’s a good thing I’m always prepared for anything!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Made the wait better - and got an interesting shot at the same time.
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise