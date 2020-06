Sunset on the Guadalupe

This is a photo I took almost 4 years ago. I thought I had lost it but managed to find it buried on my backup hard drive. I had fun re-editing it using newer software and better editing skills. This was taken from the deck of one of my favorite restaurants. I was having dinner with friends when I looked up and saw the amazing sunset. Luckily I had my camera with me and managed to grab a few snaps.