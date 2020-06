Black Skimmers

I made a trip to the coast today on a photography project for a client and while there, I had to stop and see how the Black Skimmer nesting colony is doing. Happily, I saw some skimmers, sadly, I didn't see nearly as many as I have in years past and no babies. Hopefully it's just early and they haven't started to nest yet. Regardless, I thought these two looked very pretty sitting in a field of wildflowers.