Scimitar-horned Oryx by backyardbirdnerd
Scimitar-horned Oryx

I took a wrong turn near Houston and ended up in South Africa! Lessons to be learned when texting and driving and not paying attention to where you're going, friends!
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
judith deacon ace
An odd site in Texas but lovely beasts.
June 5th, 2020  
