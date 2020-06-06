Sign up
Painted Bunting
A little birding at the farm today. Can't seem to resist photographing these lovelies.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th June 2020 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Graeme Stevens
ace
great focus and colours
June 7th, 2020
kali
ace
wow what adorable plumage
June 7th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Wow. I can see why, beautiful bird. Really nice capture.
June 7th, 2020
