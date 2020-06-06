Previous
Painted Bunting by backyardbirdnerd
Painted Bunting

A little birding at the farm today. Can't seem to resist photographing these lovelies.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Graeme Stevens ace
great focus and colours
June 7th, 2020  
kali ace
wow what adorable plumage
June 7th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow. I can see why, beautiful bird. Really nice capture.
June 7th, 2020  
