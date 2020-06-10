Previous
If I Was A Country Girl... by backyardbirdnerd
228 / 365

If I Was A Country Girl...

If I was a country girl I could tell you exactly what this is. But I'm a city girl so all I know is that it's green stalky stuff with tassels on top. Again... I think there's a song there somewhere!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Mallory ace
Oh my goodness - this is such a gorgeous capture!
June 10th, 2020  
