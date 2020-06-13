Previous
Things we do to avoid working on taxes... by backyardbirdnerd
Things we do to avoid working on taxes...

Last weekend it was "Fun with Photoshop" and this weekend it's an outing to our community garden. Tomorrow it might be more pictures of historic courthouses. I never seem to lack in distractions!
Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
