Wood Stork by backyardbirdnerd
Wood Stork

Probably the most prehistoric looking bird I've ever seen. Wood Storks pass through our area during Spring and Fall Migration and we had about 30 of them at our farm today. Always enjoy seeing them!
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
Photo Details

