232 / 365
Wood Stork
Probably the most prehistoric looking bird I've ever seen. Wood Storks pass through our area during Spring and Fall Migration and we had about 30 of them at our farm today. Always enjoy seeing them!
14th June 2020
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th June 2020 7:43am
