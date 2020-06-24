Previous
Beach Blues by backyardbirdnerd
240 / 365

Beach Blues

I've got me a case of the beach blues... so here's a photo from a beach vacation last year about this time... Black Skimmer just a doin' what they do.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
