A Post of a Post

Yesterday I went shooting at the ranch and found myself stuck in the middle of a downpour with two cameras and no cover. I did the best I could under the circumstances to protect the gear, but one of my cameras did not fare well and within an hour was not functioning. Today, everything popped back on and so this morning I took it out for a test run. Knock on wood (aka my stupid, hard head) we might have survived this calamity...