Tip Toe Through the Tulips... by backyardbirdnerd
289 / 365

Tip Toe Through the Tulips...

Okay, not a tulip, but definitely some tip toeing going on. Lesser Violetear Hummingbird.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
