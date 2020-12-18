Sign up
Keel Billed Toucan
One of three different species of toucans that I saw in Costa Rica. I love the beak colors. The "stitching" pattern from the upper to lower mandibles reminds me of Sally in "A Nightmare Before Christmas."
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Cheryl Johnson
@backyardbirdnerd
