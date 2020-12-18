Previous
Next
Keel Billed Toucan by backyardbirdnerd
291 / 365

Keel Billed Toucan

One of three different species of toucans that I saw in Costa Rica. I love the beak colors. The "stitching" pattern from the upper to lower mandibles reminds me of Sally in "A Nightmare Before Christmas."
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise