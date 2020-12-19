Previous
Palla's Long Tongued Bat by backyardbirdnerd
Palla's Long Tongued Bat

I think that's what this is... At any rate, doing night photography with the local bats was quite the adventure, especially when they went whizzing by my head!!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful capture fv!
December 19th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
No way -- What?? This is crazily detailed and utterly fantastic! @Taffy and I were talking today about wanting to go on this trip you did and with that instructor because with each photo you post, it makes us want to go even more!
December 19th, 2020  
Cheryl Johnson
@jyokota THANK YOU!! I will tell you honestly that I would absolutely recommend doing a trip with Hector and hope do to more with him in the future. The thing that I really liked most is that he makes sure the people on his trips are going to get good shots. He does a ton of front end work to make sure that the places visited yield outstanding opportunities. Plus, he's just a really great guy!
December 19th, 2020  
