Two Toed Sloth by backyardbirdnerd
Two Toed Sloth

Certainly one of the highlights of my trip to Costa Rica was seeing and photographing this interesting critter. The Three-Toed Sloth are more common so it was a thrill to see the more elusive Tw-Toed variety!
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Cheryl Johnson

@backyardbirdnerd
